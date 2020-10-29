The wait is finally over. Google's latest flagship phone, the Pixel 5, is now on sale in the U.S. and Canada. It was announced at Google's "Launch Night In" event last month, alongside the Pixel 4a 5G. While it isn't a spec beast, the Pixel 5's camera can give the best Android phones from other manufacturers a run for their money.

The Pixel 5 also happens to be a lot more affordable than last year's Pixel 4 series. You can buy one in the U.S. for just $699, while those of you in Canada will have to spend $799 CAD to purchase one outright. While the phone comes in just a single storage configuration, you do get two color choices: Just Black and Subtle Sage.

As noted by our very own Daniel Bader in his review of the Pixel 5, it is the most impressive Pixel phone that Google has released yet. It offers nearly everything you would expect from a premium Android phone in 2020, including a stellar camera, clean software, mmWave 5G support, and a smooth 90Hz OLED display. The phone also comes with a 4,080mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

If you're interested in getting a Pixel 5, head over to our best Pixel 5 deals post to find out where you can buy Google's latest and greatest phone. You can also now pre-order the Pixel 4a 5G, which is priced at $499 in the U.S. Aside from the Google Store, it is now available to pre-order on the Google Fi website as well. The phone is set to be released in the U.S. on November 19.