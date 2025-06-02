What you need to know

Canada’s phone sales took a slight dip in 2023, but premium phones are stealing the spotlight.

Apple is still the boss in high-end, with Samsung close behind mixing pricey flagships and wallet-friendly options.

Google Pixel’s making moves, snagging the third spot in Canada’s premium race.

Canada’s smartphone market is taking an interesting turn. Overall sales dropped 4% in 2023, but the high-end crowd is booming, thanks to people craving smarter tech and carriers knowing exactly how to reel them in.

Leading the charge in the premium phone race is Apple, holding down a massive chunk of the market. Not far behind is Samsung, flexing a solid lineup that mixes top-tier flagships with more wallet-friendly premium picks, as per a new report from Counterpoint Research.

While Google Pixel might still be playing catch-up globally, it’s carving out a strong path in key markets, Canada being a standout. According to Counterpoint Research, Pixel has climbed to the third spot in the country.

This rise lines up with a major shift in Canada’s phone scene, where phones priced over $700 now make up 75% of all shipments. Clearly, Canadians are leaning hard into premium tech.

Carrier promotions fueling the trend

Major carriers like Bell, Rogers, and TELUS are playing a major role in getting premium phones into more hands. They’re slashing prices, stacking deals with service plans, and making those premium devices feel almost reasonable for regular buyers.

Canada’s phone market is getting a fresh twist with foldables starting to catch on. Google threw its hat in the ring in 2024 with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, stepping right into the ring with Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Flip.

Mid-range devices still hold value

Even with the steady rise of premium phones, mid-range devices still hold weight in the market. Big names like Apple, Google, and Samsung continue to cover all bases, rolling out more budget-friendly options like the iPhone 16e and Galaxy A16.

Counterpoint notes that Canadian consumers are clearly leaning toward smarter, more advanced tech. There’s growing demand for phones packed with AI features, faster performance, killer cameras, and ultra-crisp displays, the report says.

Add in the solid build quality and long-term software support, and it’s easy to see why more folks see premium phones as long-term investments.