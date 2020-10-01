Google's Pixel 4a is finally launching in India on October 17

What you need to know
- The Pixel 4a will finally be available to purchase in India starting October 17.
- It will be sold in the country via Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart.
- The price for the Indian market, however, hasn't been revealed yet.
Google's budget-friendly Pixel 4a, which was launched in August, will finally go on sale in India later this month. Replying to a query from a fan on Twitter, Google has revealed that the Pixel 4a will be available in India from October 17.
As confirmed by Google in August, the Pixel 4a will be sold in India exclusively via Flipkart. A landing page) for the phone is already live on the Flipkart website, although it doesn't mention the October 17 launch date.
Even though the phone's India launch date has now been confirmed, its price is yet to be revealed. While the Pixel 4a is priced at just $349 (₹25,600) in the U.S., it is expected to cost around ₹30,000 ($409) in India for the lone 6GB/128GB version.
Unfortunately, however, Google will not be bringing its new Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 phones to India. The Pixel 4a will be the only phone that the search giant will launch in the country this year.
Google's Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner for an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood is an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Around the back of the phone is a single 12.2MP camera with support for up to 4K video recording. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and a 3140mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
