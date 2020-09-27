Nowhere is this more apparent than the upcoming Nest Audio. This is the first direct successor to the original Google Home, which came out in 2016 — yeah, it's really been that long, I can't believe it either — while Amazon has updated the main Echo speaker three times in the last four years. In addition, the new Amazon Echo is sporting a new spherical design that's oddly reminiscent of the Nexus Q, the Nest Audio's design is basically the same design we've seen for three years with the Nest Mini and the Google Home Max. While the new Echo is boasting new features like a built-in Zigbee hub and new custom co-processors powering its on-device AI, about the juiciest rumor we have for the Nest Audio is the hope that it might double as a portable speaker rather than being tied down to one room, a niche limited to third-party Google Assistant speakers so far.

Source: Amazon

We're also only expecting an update for the main Nest Audio, whereas Amazon has been updating the Echo Dot whenever it does the main Echo to ensure that it's smaller, more affordable speaker has the latest features and the cutest looks, like the insanely adorable tiger and panda Echo Dot Kids Editions. Combine that with the entire Alexa line getting even more intelligent features over the last 12 months, and Google's smart speakers start feeling more and more like they're falling behind. The same can be said of the Nest Learning Thermostat, which we're still not sure we'll actually see this week. Nest's last new thermostat came out in 2017, but that was the stripped down Nest E; the Nest 3rd Gen has been out for 5 years now. Granted, we don't replace a thermostat every other year the way we replace a phone, but there's always improvements that can be made. Nest's main competitor, Ecobee, has released three new generations of its thermostat since the Nest 3rd Gen launched in 2015.