Google today announced a slew of updates for its Google Workspace suite, rolling out changes to Assistant, an enhanced second-screen experience for Meet, and Workspace in general.

First, Google is enabling Assistant for Workspace accounts. Unlike users with personal accounts, Google Workspace accounts didn't automatically have support for Assistant. They couldn't have their calendars taken into account, nor could they call or email contacts. Google has notoriously limited consumer-facing features for those with Workspace accounts, so that was an expected, albeit disappointing limitation for would-be corporate Assistant users.

Google rolled out support for using Assistant with a paid workspace account in Beta, and now the company is bringing it to general users. If your company has enabled Assistant for your workspace account, you are now able to use Google's smart helper —primarily for your Gmail and Calendar because enterprises are serious business.

Here's what Assistant will be able to do when it rolls out, as per the Workspace team:

Let you know when your next meeting is

Create, cancel or reschedule a Calendar event

Send a note to event attendees via email

Dial into a meeting

Email a contact

Google is also extending support for smart speakers like the Nest Audio and Nest Mini, as well as smart displays like the Nest Hub Max.