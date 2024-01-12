Best phone stands for Zoom & Google Meet 2024

The best phone stands for Zoom and Google Meet video meetings and calls are able to support your smartphone at various angles. They let you place the phone in vertical or horizontal positions, and offer stable and secure support while also not scratching the precious device.

Ideally, the best phone stands for Zoom and Google Meet are compact and able to accommodate multiple phones so you can share with others and still use the same stand when you upgrade your device. Here are all your top options.

These stands are perfect for online calls

Staff pick Nulaxy 360 Rotating Cell Phone Stand Check Amazon Best overall Nulaxy's 360 Rotating Cell Phone Stand can swivel a full 360 degrees and fold fully to store compactly. It has an adjustable cradle and space to allow a cable to pass through while your phone is on the stand. You can choose from a wide assortment of colors. SAIJI Gooseneck Bed Phone Holder View at Amazon Best flexible arm This unconventional flexible arm can be attached to a bed frame, table, or even a chair if you can fit the clamp. The SAIJI Gooseneck Bed Phone Holder is long and fully flexible, letting you use it at various heights, orientations, and angles. UBeesize 12-inch RGB Ring Light with Tripod Stand View at Amazon Best tripod UBeesize makes plenty of stands, but its 12-inch RGB Ring Light with Tripod Stand is the best phone stand for video calls. Not only does it come with a remote control and ring light, but you also get a 62-inch adjustable tripod stand with it. LISEN Cell Phone Stand Check Amazon Best for standing desks This is a good option for standing desks. The LISEN Cell Phone Stand can keep your phone at face height thanks to its aluminum alloy rod and weighted anti-slip base. It can adjust the height between 7.1 and 8.5 inches and the angle from five up to 85 degrees. UGREEN Tablet Stand Holder Check Amazon Best for tablets and phones UGREEN excels at making chargers, but its other accessories deserve the limelight too. The UGREEN Tablet Stand Holder is a basic adjustable and foldable stand that can be used with both phones and tablets. This is a cheap and versatile purchase. Cooper ChatStand Check Amazon Best tall stand If you want a very tall phone holder, the Cooper ChatStand is the ideal tall stand for your Google Meet or Zoom calls. You can extend its height from nine to 14 inches and the clamp rotates a full 360 degrees. Plus, you can tilt it up to 50 degrees too.

Use the best phone stands for Zoom & Google Meet calls

Video calls and meetings are pretty commonplace nowadays, whether you're working from home, traveling, or conferencing with others from afar. And while you'd ideally chat using a laptop or Chromebook, sometimes a smartphone or tablet is all you have. If this is the case, you want a secure and angled phone stand so you can keep your hands free from taking notes, typing, or other multitasking duties.

The Nulaxy 360 Rotating Cell Phone Stand is a simple and affordable option that lets you adjust the angle of the device to your liking, swivel it around, and position it in vertical or horizontal mode depending on if it's a one-to-one chat or big group call. It is universally compatible with all devices from about four inches to about 10 inches. That means you can just as easily use it with a tablet as well. And you don't have to worry if you upgrade your device.

A unique option is the LISEN Cell Phone Stand, which is ideal for those who use standing desks, or who might want to raise the height significantly to capture family, friends, or co-workers standing behind them as well. It has a telescoping rod that can go as high as 8.5 inches, and you can adjust the angle, too, to catch everyone's good sides.

The idea of using a flexible tripod like the UBeesize 12-inch RGB Ring Light with Tripod Stand is interesting for those who might be doing a Zoom call to go over a recipe, for example. For example, you can wrap the stand around a cupboard and angle it perfectly so the person can see what you're doing. And when you want to use it on a desktop, it stands flat on its non-skid rubber feet.