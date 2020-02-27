Last year, Google made a decision. It would no longer be sticking to a yearly schedule for Pixel feature updates, nor would it be drip-feeding features at random points in the year. Instead, it would be packaging features into "feature drops" and dropping a whole bunch of features at once. The point? So users could know what to get excited about and more importantly — when.

Now, its second feature drop is just about due out, and we're getting some information about what could be in there. The folks over at 9to5Google have managed to pull some data out of an update to the Pixel Tips app, revealing what's coming in the next feature drop.

As per 9to5Google's APK teardown, the March feature drop will include the following features:

Dark Mode scheduling - A feature thought to be Android 11 exclusive. Google is likely adding it to Pixels in next week's feature drop.

Cards & Passes - You'll be able to access your Google Pay cards and passes by holding down the power button for quick access.

Play/pause Motion Sense gesture - You'll now be able to pause and play music on the Pixel 4 with an air tap. Congratulations, you're Tony Stark.

Car crash detection - The Pixel will now call emergency services if it detects you'd been in a car crash. Another pretty useful feature.

Google is expected to roll out the March feature drop with the March security update sometime next week. If these features are there — and they probably are — it won't be long before Pixel users can play with them.