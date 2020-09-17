When you think of gaming platforms, you may think consoles, and then PCs maybe even mobile. But Google's trying to get you to include Chromebooks in that list as well. The company today highlighted a couple of changes it was making to its computing platform to make it a better gaming platform.

The hidden Premium section in the Play Store is now official and live, and you'll be able to see games Google thinks you'll want to play on your Chromebook. The games themselves aren't particularly impressive, being more casual mobile gams. Perhaps Google hopes that gaming on Chromebooks catches on enough for developers to build discrete experiences befitting the name premium. It would have been nice to have one of those at launch, though.