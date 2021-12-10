Google launched Stadia a little over a year ago, giving players access to some of their favorite games without owning a console or gaming PC. While you can use Stadia as a free service, Google offers a Stadia Pro membership for $9.99/month, which gives subscribers access to special discounts, upgraded 4K streaming options, and one or more free games to claim per month. Once you claim a game in Pro, it's yours to keep as long as you're subscribed, similar to how PlayStation Plus works.
As long as your Stadia Pro subscription remains active, you can play any free Pro games you claim. But you can only claim specific games for a limited time, so make sure you're checking back every month as we update the list of games available. If you cancel or suspend your Pro subscription and then decide to resubscribe in the future, all previously claimed games will return to your library. Also, some of the best Stadia games were offered on Pro in the past so make sure you claim each game every month.
Here is the full list of all currently available Stadia Pro games. This list does not include games that are available for free to everyone such as Destiny 2's base game content and Super Bomberman R Online — consider those extra bonuses.
Full Google Stadia Pro game list for December 2021
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- AVICII Invector
- Blue Fire
- Cake Bash
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Crayta: Premium Edition
- Cthulhu Saves Christmas
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
- The Darkside Detective
- Destroy All Humans
- DIRT 5
- DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure
- Epistory - Typing Chronicles
- F1 2020
- The Falconeer: Warrior Edition
- Figment
- Floor Kids
- Foreclosed
- Giganotosaurus: The Game
- GRIME
- Hello Engineer — Early Access
- Hitman: The Complete First Season
- Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator
- Ice Age: Scrats Nutty Adventure
- It Came From Space & Ate Our Brain
- Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition
- Kemono Heroes
- Killer Queen Black
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Master
- Little Big Workshop
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- Little Nightmares II
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Moonlighter
- MotoGP20
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- PAW Patrol the Movie: Adventure City Calls
- PixelJunk Raiders
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - Breakthrough Edition
- République
- Saints Row IV
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Street Power Football
- Terraria
- Transformers: Battlegrounds
- Trine 4
- Wave Break
- Wreckfest
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
Every month, new games will join the list of free titles while others may leave. It's important to claim the games you'd like before they leave, so make sure to head over to your Stadia account and do so every month. You can quickly claim Pro titles on the mobile app for convenience.
What are the other benefits of Stadia Pro?
While Stadia is available as a free service to players, Stadia Pro comes with enhanced features that you can only get by subscribing to the service. This includes the ability to play games at above 1080p resolution. The free version of Stadia is capped up to 1080p and 60FPS. Still, active Stadia Pro subscriptions will play games in up to 4K resolution, have HDR support, and receive 5.1 surround sound support on any TVs connected to the correct sound system.
Along with the boost in graphics and sound quality, Stadia Pro users also get exclusive discounts on select games available for purchase in the Stadia store. The discounts themselves aren't incredibly steep, but it is a nice bonus on top of the free games and 4K support. Plus, any games you buy that are discounted remain in your library even if you let your Pro subscription lapse or decide to cancel, unlike the free Pro games. You can head over to Stadia's site to learn more about signing up for Stadia Pro if you're interested. There is a one-month free trial to check out any of the games in the list above at no cost.
Additionally, Stadia often has promotional "free play" periods for non-Stadia Pro games as well. They usually have one or two of those per month, but they're not guaranteed.
Are Stadia Pro games free forever?
The great thing about Stadia Pro is that there's no time limit or cap on how long the games you claim remain free. As long as you keep your Stadia Pro subscription active, the games are available and playable once you've claimed them to your account. However, it's important to keep in mind that if you decide to turn off your Stadia Pro subscription, you will no longer have access to the games until you subscribe again.
Everything you need
Stadia: Premiere Edition
A good way to start
You can play games on Stadia for free on your phone or PC right now, but grabbing the Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra is your best option for couch gaming on your TV. With support for Android, iOS, web browsers, and of course Chromecast, Stadia is a great option for enjoying all that Google's cloud-gaming service has to offer, no matter which device you're on.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Tinder's new Music Mode uses Spotify to help find your soulmate
Tinder launches a new Music Mode that puts a profile's Spotify "Anthem" front and center in order to help users find matches quicker.
Blaston Arctic Blast update adds AR passthrough, and it's the future of VR
With today's update, popular arena shooter/exercise game Blaston added new seasonal content, a tournament mode, weapons, and cosmetics. But the coolest new addition is AR passthrough, which naturally converts your real-world surroundings into the virtual environment.
Motorola Edge X30 is here with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 60MP selfie camera
The new Motorola Edge X30 is the first phone to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
These are the best Stadia games available to play right now in 2021
With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play all of your favorite games on your TV, phone, computer, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy, even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives. Here are our picks for the best out there that you won't want to put down.