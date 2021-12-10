Google launched Stadia a little over a year ago, giving players access to some of their favorite games without owning a console or gaming PC. While you can use Stadia as a free service, Google offers a Stadia Pro membership for $9.99/month, which gives subscribers access to special discounts, upgraded 4K streaming options, and one or more free games to claim per month. Once you claim a game in Pro, it's yours to keep as long as you're subscribed, similar to how PlayStation Plus works.

As long as your Stadia Pro subscription remains active, you can play any free Pro games you claim. But you can only claim specific games for a limited time, so make sure you're checking back every month as we update the list of games available. If you cancel or suspend your Pro subscription and then decide to resubscribe in the future, all previously claimed games will return to your library. Also, some of the best Stadia games were offered on Pro in the past so make sure you claim each game every month.

Here is the full list of all currently available Stadia Pro games. This list does not include games that are available for free to everyone such as Destiny 2's base game content and Super Bomberman R Online — consider those extra bonuses.

Full Google Stadia Pro game list for December 2021

ARK: Survival Evolved

AVICII Invector

Blue Fire

Cake Bash

Control Ultimate Edition

Crayta: Premium Edition

Cthulhu Saves Christmas

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

The Darkside Detective

Destroy All Humans

DIRT 5

DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure

Epistory - Typing Chronicles

F1 2020

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition

Figment

Floor Kids

Foreclosed

Giganotosaurus: The Game

GRIME

Hello Engineer — Early Access

Hitman: The Complete First Season

Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator

Ice Age: Scrats Nutty Adventure

It Came From Space & Ate Our Brain

Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition

Kemono Heroes

Killer Queen Black

Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Master

Little Big Workshop

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

Little Nightmares II

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Moonlighter

MotoGP20

Orcs Must Die! 3

PAW Patrol the Movie: Adventure City Calls

PixelJunk Raiders

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - Breakthrough Edition

République

Saints Row IV

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Street Power Football

Terraria

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Trine 4

Wave Break

Wreckfest

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Every month, new games will join the list of free titles while others may leave. It's important to claim the games you'd like before they leave, so make sure to head over to your Stadia account and do so every month. You can quickly claim Pro titles on the mobile app for convenience.

What are the other benefits of Stadia Pro?

While Stadia is available as a free service to players, Stadia Pro comes with enhanced features that you can only get by subscribing to the service. This includes the ability to play games at above 1080p resolution. The free version of Stadia is capped up to 1080p and 60FPS. Still, active Stadia Pro subscriptions will play games in up to 4K resolution, have HDR support, and receive 5.1 surround sound support on any TVs connected to the correct sound system.

Along with the boost in graphics and sound quality, Stadia Pro users also get exclusive discounts on select games available for purchase in the Stadia store. The discounts themselves aren't incredibly steep, but it is a nice bonus on top of the free games and 4K support. Plus, any games you buy that are discounted remain in your library even if you let your Pro subscription lapse or decide to cancel, unlike the free Pro games. You can head over to Stadia's site to learn more about signing up for Stadia Pro if you're interested. There is a one-month free trial to check out any of the games in the list above at no cost.

Additionally, Stadia often has promotional "free play" periods for non-Stadia Pro games as well. They usually have one or two of those per month, but they're not guaranteed.

Are Stadia Pro games free forever?

The great thing about Stadia Pro is that there's no time limit or cap on how long the games you claim remain free. As long as you keep your Stadia Pro subscription active, the games are available and playable once you've claimed them to your account. However, it's important to keep in mind that if you decide to turn off your Stadia Pro subscription, you will no longer have access to the games until you subscribe again.