The Google TV app for Android is getting a new update with a fresh new interface, better recommendations, and YouTube TV integration.

Movie and show posters are now shown in a new 16:9 aspect ratio to give them a more "cinematic look." Discovering good content on the app is also easier, as you'll see Rotten Tomatoes scores under each poster. You can even help Google fine-tune recommendations in your "For You" tab by marking movies and shows as "watched" on the best Android phones.

Along with a fresh new UI, Google has made improvements to its recommendation system to help you find content that suits your interests. The app will now show you more rows of personalized recommendations for movies and shows that you might find interesting.

The app is also gaining support for more streaming services. You'll be able to watch movies and shows from Discovery+, Viki, Cartoon Network, PBS Kids, as well as Bloomberg. Additionally, it now offers access to on-demand content from live TV services like YouTube TV, Philo, and fuboTV. You can easily add services by tapping on your account icon in the "Manage Services" menu.

It is worth noting that Google hasn't made any changes to features such as Watchlist. All your previously purchased movies and TV shows will also continue to appear in your Library tab.

Before Google TV's debut in September last year, the app was known as Play Movies & TV. It lets users browse over 700,000 movies and shows across several popular streaming services in one place. Currently, however, the Google TV app is limited to users in the U.S. In all other markets, the app is still listed as Play Movies & TV and only offers digital downloads.