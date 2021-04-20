What you need to know
- Google has released a bunch of new Earth Day-themed wallpapers for its Pixel phones.
- You can find the new wallpapers in the "Curated Culture" collection in your styles & wallpapers settings.
- They are only available for Pixel 3 and newer phones.
Back in February, Google introduced a new "Curated Culture" wallpaper collection for its Pixel phones. Last month, the company added three new wallpapers to the collection ahead of International Women's Day. Google is now expanding the "Curated Culture" collection again with new wallpapers for Earth Day, which have been drawn by artist Jeremyville.
If you have a Pixel phone, you can access these exclusive wallpapers from the Styles and Wallpapers menu. However, they are only available on the Pixel 3 and newer phones. It is also worth noting that the wallpapers aren't optimized for the hole-punch displays on the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.
While the full resolution copies of the wallpapers are exclusive to Google's best Android phones, you can download the 1080p versions above for non-Pixel phones.
This Thursday will be the 51st Earth Day, an annual event to raise awareness about environmental protection and mobilize people worldwide for transformative action to save our planet from the effects of climate change. Just like last year, most Earth Day events this year will be held online.
