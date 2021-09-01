What you need to know
- A new report claims Google will start using its own chips for its Chrome OS notebooks and tablets from 2023.
- The new chips are apparently based on Arm chip blueprints.
- Google's current Chrome OS device lineup uses chips from Intel.
Google is working on its own chipsets for Chrome OS tablets and notebooks, according to Nikkei Asia. Sources familiar with the matter told the publication that Google is planning to start using the new chips from around 2023.
Google was apparently "particularly inspired" by Apple's success in making its own chips for iPhones and Mac computers. It is hoping to differentiate its products with custom chips in the same way that Apple does.
Google's new chips for Chrome OS devices are said to be based on blueprints from British chip designer Arm. While the search giant has experience building its own silicon for its data center cloud servers, it is hiring talent from Intel, Qualcomm, and MediaTek to help develop chips for computers and other mobile devices.
As announced by Google last month, its upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones will be powered by an in-house developed Tensor SoC. The chipset, which is likely based on Samsung's Exynos 2100, is customized to run Google's computational photography models. It also has a new security core and Titan M2 for "unrivaled" hardware security.
Despite a massive surge in Chromebook sales globally last year, Google still remains a small player in the global PC market.
As per data from IDC, Google shipped less than half a million units of its Pixelbook and Pixel Slate devices. The two year old Pixelbook Go is currently Google's only answer to the best Chromebooks on the market.
Android Central has reached out to Google for a comment on the report.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
All characters you can unlock in Genshin Impact
There are currently 41 playable characters, including the starting Traveler. Here's each one listed with their weapon type, element, Passive Talent, and Elemental Burst.
Android 12 beta 4 is here — here's what it has (and what it doesn't)
The fourth Android 12 beta has officially arrived with "Platform stability," leaving just one more minor beta release before the final version in September. From much better customization to privacy and security features, this is what you need to know about Android 12.
Is the world really ready for an Amazon wearable for kids?
Say what you will about Amazon's appetite for personal data, but the fact is the company has offered one of the best suites of parental controls and age-appropriate content for young children. But would you trust the company to keep track of your little ones' whereabouts?
These are the Chromebook accessories your student needs!
This school year is unlike any in recent memory, but there are still ways to ensure your child has everything they need to be ready, whether they're distance learning or back in the classroom.