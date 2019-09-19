Google has introduced a new Stadia bundle, called Stadia Premiere Edition. The new bundle is replacing the Stadia Founder's Edition bundle, which is now sold out in almost all European countries. However, the Stadia Founder's Edition is still available in limited supply in the U.S., Canada, and the UK.

The new Stadia Premiere Edition is nearly identical to the Founder's Edition that it replaces. It includes a Chromecast Ultra, a Stadia Clearly White controller, and a three-month subscription to Stadia Pro. The only notable difference is that the Premiere Edition comes with a Clearly White controller instead of the exclusive Night Blue controller in the Founders Edition.

Google's new Stadia Premiere Edition bundle doesn't include a Buddy Pass either, which means you will not be able to share your Stadia Pro subscription with a friend. The Stadia Premiere Edition is now available on the Google Store in most European countries for €129.

Google's Stadia game streaming service is set to be launched in 14 countries, including the U.S. and Canada, in November.