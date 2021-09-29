What you need to know
- Google is retiring its Fiber TV option in markets where the service is live.
- The company is providing Fiber TV users with Chromecast with Google TV dongles as a replacement.
- Customers are encouraged to select a streaming service instead.
Google has announced that it's retiring its Fiber TV service across the U.S. and that users are being "upgraded" with streaming options instead.
In a blog post on Tuesday (via 9to5Google), the company postures that traditional TV "is expensive and outdated," so it's making the switch to streaming instead. As part of the transition, Fiber TV customers will receive a Chromecast with Google TV dongle and free Google Wi-Fi to replace their old router and Fiber TV box.
When upgrading, users will be able to select between a number of streaming services with live TV options, such as YouTube TV, Fubo, and others. Billing will be handled directly through the streaming service.
We want to make sure everyone gets the best TV for them, so we're offering different options to meet different needs.
On Google's Fiber website, the company lists several benefits of switching to this model, one of which is cost. Compared to the $105 starting price of Fiber, live streaming services start at just $25 per month, or $65 if you're looking for something more robust. There's also no additional monthly equipment fee.
Since customers will get their hands on one of the best streaming devices on the market, they'll also benefit from higher clarity TV with 4K support, plenty of apps to select from, and voice control with Google Assistant.
According to Google Fiber's director of Product Strategy, Liz Hsu, the transition is already underway in markets where Fiber TV is offered. Subscribers in Nashville, Huntsville, Salt Lake City, and Provo have already been upgraded, with customers in Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte, and Irvine transitioning by the end of September.
Subscribers in Austin and Atlanta will be transitioned by the end of November. The timeline for Kansas City is still pending. Fiber TV customers will receive a 90-day notice before the switch takes place.
