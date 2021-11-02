What you need to know
- Google has released a fingerprint scanner calibration tool for resetting the fingerprint scanner security after a screen replacement.
- Users only need to run this after replacing the screen, as it will need to reset security keys to recertify the authenticity of fingerprints being read.
- Some users may need to run this after installing custom ROMs, too.
There's no denying that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are two of the year's best Android smartphones, but the in-display fingerprint scanners leave a lot to be desired. If you're having trouble with your fingerprint scanner, Google's newly-released Pixel repair tool that XDA-Developers discovered isn't designed to ease your burdens.
Instead, this tool is here to recalibrate and recertify the fingerprint reader after replacing the display. That's usually done after the display breaks due to a fall or some other mishap. Sometimes, this tool may need to be run after installing a custom ROM, too.
If you want to try to replace the screen yourself — or are having issues with the fingerprint scanner not working at all after a display replacement — head to the Pixel repair tool page and select the fingerprint calibration tool at the bottom. You'll need a PC and a USB cable to complete the process.
Thankfully, unlike Apple, Google provides ways to replace your screen and not lose out on important biometric unlocking functionality. The caveat is that you'll need to factory reset your phone after using the tool, which syncs up all the proper security keys to ensure banks and other apps that your fingerprint is, indeed, your fingerprint and not a fake.
Don't want to deal with that? Put a screen protector and a case on your Pixel 6 to keep this hassle from happening in the first place!
If you're just having trouble with your Pixel 6's fingerprint scanner — whether that's slow performance or regular misidentifications — we'll have some tips and tricks to help you iron out those issues shortly.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The end is nigh for the Pixel 3 as Google reportedly preps one final update
Google is reportedly rolling out a final update to its Pixel 3 smartphones in early 2022, briefly extending the life of these pivotal devices.
Meta says it's shutting down the Facebook facial recognition system
Facebook is about to become a lot more faceless — at least automatically — as the company moves to shut down its facial recognition system.
Apple iPhone 13 review: Delivering the upgrades that matter
At the outset, the iPhone 13 doesn't look any different to its predecessor. But it has a ton of under-the-hood changes that allow it to take better photos and deliver much better battery life. If you're using an older iPhone and want to upgrade, this is the obvious choice.
Get started on your Pixel 6 journey with one of these cases
The Google Pixel 6 brought colorful style to the flagship party and a thick camera bump. Given how important the cameras on the Google Pixel 6 are, the best Pixel 6 cases blend grip, protection, and style into one complete package. Here are some of the best Pixel 6 cases to protect your new phone!