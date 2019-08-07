What you need to know
- Google is now rolling out Android Q Beta 6.
- There are further improvements to Q's gesture navigation.
- This is the final beta that Google is releasing before the official build drops.
Ever since the first public beta build was launched in March, Google's been continuing to refine Android Q with beta update after beta update. Now, on August 7, the sixth and final beta is starting to roll out to users.
As you'd probably expect, Android Q Beta 6 is a pretty minor change compared to Beta 5 that came before it. For developers, Beta 6 includes the latest system images for the Pixel and Android Emulator, as well as the final version of API 29 SDK. Furthermore, Google notes that Beta 6 has the "features, system behaviors, and developer APIs" that'll be present in the final build, ensuring that applications can be optimized prior to its release.
For you and me, the only notable change with Beta 6 is Google's further tweaks to Q's gesture navigation.
We've made further refinements to Gesture Navigation in Beta 6 based on user feedback. First, to ensure reliable and consistent operation, there's a 200dp vertical app exclusion limit for the Back gesture. Second, we've added a sensitivity preference setting for the Back gesture.
I wasn't impressed with Android Q's gestures in the last beta, so here's to hoping that the improvements offered in Beta 6 are substantial.
If you're already enrolled in the Android Q beta, keep your eye out for an over-the-air update that should be rolling out soon. If you aren't enrolled, you can find instructions on how to do so here.
With Beta 6 now here, the next step is to just wait for the final build of Android Q. Google's confirmed that it'll be released at some point during Q3, meaning that we only have to wait until late September at the latest.
