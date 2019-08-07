Ever since the first public beta build was launched in March, Google's been continuing to refine Android Q with beta update after beta update. Now, on August 7, the sixth and final beta is starting to roll out to users.

As you'd probably expect, Android Q Beta 6 is a pretty minor change compared to Beta 5 that came before it. For developers, Beta 6 includes the latest system images for the Pixel and Android Emulator, as well as the final version of API 29 SDK. Furthermore, Google notes that Beta 6 has the "features, system behaviors, and developer APIs" that'll be present in the final build, ensuring that applications can be optimized prior to its release.

For you and me, the only notable change with Beta 6 is Google's further tweaks to Q's gesture navigation.