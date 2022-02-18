Google has silently rolled out a new feature to the Play Store that displays the minimum required Android version on mobile devices in order to install an app (via 9to5Google).

App developers will now have to bother adding another line item for "Android OS" in the "About this app" section of an app listing as a result of the latest change. This is in addition to other existing app details such as the app version, last update date, download stats, developer, release date and app permissions.

Google has long been displaying the minimum OS requirement on the web version of Play Store. However, this is the first time that this line has appeared on Android phones.

To check an app's minimum OS requirement, simply open an app listing and tap "About this app." You can then scroll down to the app info section at the bottom where you'll find the Android OS line.

However, it is an unnecessary piece of information on the app store since it already hides apps that are not supported by your device. For example, if an app is built only for Android 7 and up, you won't be able to find it on the app store if you're using a phone running Android 6.

Nonetheless, the Play Store has previously released a number of more useful features, such as the new offers tab, which makes it easier to find deals on apps, games, and entertainment in one place.