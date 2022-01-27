What you need to know
- Google rolls out a new "Offers" tab in the Play Store.
- The tab will allow users to quickly find deals on apps, entertainment, and more.
- The new tab is rolling out in the United States, India, and Indonesia first, with more countries coming later.
The Play Store bottom bar is getting a bit crowded thanks to the brand new "Offers" tab that's rolling out now on the best Android phones.
The new tab was spotted a couple of months ago in what appeared to be a limited test, but now it's officially available on Android devices as per Google's announcement on Thursday.
The new tab is designed "to help you discover deals in games and apps across travel, shopping, media & entertainment, fitness, and more." Scrolling through the "Offers" tab, you'll notice different sections for apps, movies, ebooks, and rentals. There's also a section dubbed "offers for apps you might like," which will highlight deals that are relevant to you.
Google says it has partnered with developers so that the "Offers" tab will be updated every day with new deals for apps like Strava and more.
Below are the types of deals Google expects users will find as the "Offers" tab grows:
- Sales on games and in-game items: find limited-time deals on magic orbs, tokens, and more.
- Rewards and bundled offers: see what apps are offering you free delivery, free rides, and other rewards.
- Discounts on movies and books: find the latest sales on movies and books to rent or buy.
- Try something new: browse apps that are offering 30 days free, and other extended trials at no cost.
The new "Offers" tab is rolling out now in the United States, India, and Indonesia, and users should start noticing it "over the coming weeks." The tab will come to more countries later in 2022.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
