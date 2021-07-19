Google Pixel Buds 2020Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

  • The Google Pixel Buds are no longer in stock in the U.S. and Canada.
  • Google appears to be focusing sales on its new Pixel Buds A-Series.
  • Users interested in purchasing the 2020 Pixel Buds may still find them at third-party retailers.

Anyone looking for the Google Pixel Buds (2020) may be out of luck, particularly if you're in the U.S. and Canada, as there appears to be no remaining stock of the earbuds at Google's online store.

A cursory glance at the Google store will only bring up the newer Pixel Buds A-Series, which launched in June, while last year's earbuds are seemingly nowhere in sight.

Clicking the compare button on the A-Series product page will bring up the 2020 model, but there's no option to purchase the earbuds.

Google has a curious way of quietly clearing out stock of older products as soon as a new one arrives or is on the horizon. Amid rumors of the upcoming Pixel 5a, the Pixel 4a 5G has been curiously out of stock at many retailers, including Google.

A spokesperson did confirm with us that while its first truly wireless Pixel Buds are no longer being stocked in the U.S. and Canada, "the Google Store in other markets, as well as third-party retailers may still have inventory available."

The Pixel Buds A-Series are largely similar to their predecessor, with the same design and many of the same features. The cheaper earbuds do miss out on some features found in the previous version, such as swipe gestures and a wireless charging case. Otherwise, they may easily be one of the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market right now, so it's not a complete loss.

