Anyone looking for the Google Pixel Buds (2020) may be out of luck, particularly if you're in the U.S. and Canada, as there appears to be no remaining stock of the earbuds at Google's online store.

A cursory glance at the Google store will only bring up the newer Pixel Buds A-Series, which launched in June, while last year's earbuds are seemingly nowhere in sight.

Clicking the compare button on the A-Series product page will bring up the 2020 model, but there's no option to purchase the earbuds.