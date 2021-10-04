Google Pixel 5Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

  • Google rolls out the October update for Pixel smartphones.
  • The update comes with several security fixes for various vulnerabilities.
  • Phones from the Pixel 3XL to the Pixel 5a will start receiving the update now.

While Google teased the Android 12 rollout for its Pixel devices on Monday, those on Android 11 are still being treated to an update, although it's not the one most people are hoping for.

The company announced on Monday that the Android Pixel Security Update for October is rolling out for its devices. As with most Android Security Bulletin updates this one is meant to keep users safe with fixes for various security vulnerabilities. However, there don't appear to be any noteworthy bug fixes in tow.

The update is rolling out for several models from the Pixel 3XL to the new Pixel 5a, although availability will depend on region and carrier. A notification will appear when the update is ready, although you can try to force it by navigating to Settings > About phone > System updates.

The update may come as a bummer for anyone that was expecting to receive Android 12 today, but Google notes that it will arrive on Pixel smartphones in the "next few weeks" followed by some of the best Android phones later this year.

That said, users can still try the Android 12 beta to get a feel of the new update before it starts rolling out. Samsung also has its own One UI 4 beta program that Galaxy S21 owners can sign up for.

Galaxy S21 devices have also already begun receiving the October security patch.

