The Google Pixel 6 series originally launched in nine countries in October before being expanded to Spain and Italy earlier this month. In addition to those countries, Google's best Android phones are now available in Singapore (via Android Police).

This means the devices are up for grabs in a total of 12 countries so far. It makes sense for Google to expand the regional availability of its latest flagship phones given their high market demand, with CEO Sundar Pichai recently noting that the Pixel phones had record quarterly sales in Q4 2021.

Shortly after the release of the Pro model, in particular, Google had to set up a waitlist page on its online store for those who want to purchase the top-end variant as it ran out of stock. While the search giant didn't mention it, its inventory may have also been affected by the global chip shortage.

Prior to the latest expansion, the Pixel 6 series arrived in Italy and Spain, though the memory configuration and color options were limited in those countries. Both models were sold only in a 128GB variant and in Carbon/Just Black color options.

Similarly, you can snap up the devices in limited SKUs in Singapore. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro can be had for S$999 and S$1,299, respectively, but only in 128GB storage. The available color variants include Stormy Black and Sorta Seaform for the vanilla Pixel 6, and Stormy Black and Cloudy White for the Pro model.

You can also purchase a variety of accessories alongside the handsets. The official phone cases retail for S$49, the Pixel Stand for S$119, and the 30W USB-C Charger for S$45.