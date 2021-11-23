The Pixel 6 Pro finally brings all of the changes we have wanted from a flagship Google device. And this phone delivers on pretty much every front, making it the first true Google Phone.
Pros
- Smaller and lighter
- Much less expensive
- Google Tensor provides AI enhancements
- Supported until Android 16
- All-new and unique design
Cons
- Charging speeds are confusing
- Fingerprint scanner can be frustrating
- Slower 5G speeds
Samsung's 2021 flagship still reigns supreme in the eyes of many, but a steep price tag makes this one a tough pill to swallow.
Pros
- S Pen support
- Better fingerprint scanner
- Faster 5G speeds
- Premium design
Cons
- Still too expensive
- Photos are over-saturated
- Larger and heavier
Comparing Google's Pixel 6 Pro to the Galaxy S21 Ultra might just be the toughest comparison to make. Both of these devices are incredible, but let's take a deeper dive to determine which one is right for you.
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Neck and neck
Looking at the specs between the Pixel 6 Pro vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra, there are quite a few similarities. Both devices offer 120Hz displays, both are available with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and we have a 5,000mAh battery across the board. Wireless charging is also available, along with support for Sub-6 and mmWave 5G, along with IP68 water and dust resistance.
Where the differences begin appearing are in areas that you might, or might not, care all that much about. For one, the Pixel 6 Pro's display is slightly smaller, resulting in a lighter device overall and more manageable to use with one hand. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 Ultra and its 6.8-inch display is an absolute beast, and even with the curved edges, it might be a bit too unwieldy for some.
|Google Pixel 6 Pro
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Operating System
|Android 12
|One UI 3.1 (+ One UI 4)
|Display
|6.71 inches (19.5:9)
3120x1440 (512 PPI) OLED
120Hz
HDR10+
|6.8 inches (20:9)
3200x1440 (515 PPI) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
120Hz
HDR10+
|Processor
|Google Tensor
2 ARM Cortex-X1 cores (2.8 GHz), 2 A76 (2.25GHz), 4 A55; Arm Mali-G78 GPU; Titan M2 security
|Snapdragon 888
1 ARM Cortex X1 core (2.84GHz), 3 A78 (2.42GHz), 4 Cortex A55 (1.80GHz); Adreno 660 GPU
|RAM
|12GB
|12/16GB
|Storage
|128/256/512GB
No microSD slot
|128/256/512GB
No microSD slot
|Rear camera
|50MP, ƒ/1.9, 1.2μm (wide-angle)
|108MP, ƒ/1.8, 0.8μm (wide)
|Rear camera 2
|12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.25μm (ultra-wide)
|12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.4μm (ultra-wide)
|Rear camera 3
|48MP, ƒ/3.5, 0.8μm (telephoto)
|10MP, ƒ/4.9, 1.22μm (10x periscope telephoto)
|Rear camera 4
|N/A
|10MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.22μm (3x telephoto)
|Front camera
|11.1MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.22μm
|40MP, ƒ/2.2, 0.7μm
|Battery
|500mAh
|5000mAh
|Charging
|30W Fast Charging
12-23W Wireless Charging
5W Reverse Wireless Charging
|25W USB PD 3.0 (PPS)
15W Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
|Water resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|5G
|Sub-6; Verizon/mmWave model costs $100 extra
|Sub-6; mmWave
|Dimensions
|6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches
210g/7.41oz
|6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches,
227g/8.01oz
|Colors
|Stormy Black
Sorta Sunny
Cloudy White
|Phantom Gray
Phantom White
Phantom Violet
Phantom Pink
Phantom Black
Phantom Silver
Phantom Navy
Phantom Brown
One area when comparing the Pixel 6 Pro vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra is pretty much a coin flip. The camera systems on both devices are simply incredible, as Google finally updated its camera hardware while pairing it with the Google Tensor chip for better image processing. By many accounts, Google's image processing is second to none, which has sparked modders to begin porting the GCam app to other devices.
But the Galaxy S21 Ultra remains one of the best camera phones out there, with its quad-camera array headlined by a 108MP wide-angle lens. This is paired with a 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 10x periscope telephoto lens, and a 10MP traditional telephoto camera complete with 3x optical zoom. The inclusion of dual telephoto lenses enabled Samsung to include its Moon Shot feature, a gimmick. Still, it just goes to show how powerful our smartphone cameras have become.
Another area that the Galaxy S21 Ultra reigns supreme is the embedded fingerprint scanner. Samsung uses Qualcomm's latest ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, larger than the original version, while also offering better performance. Meanwhile, Google has ditched the rear-mounted scanner in favor of an in-display fingerprint reader of its own.
However, this has been met with mixed results, as readings tend to be slower and less accurate. Google claims this is intentional as it requires more data points for better security, so sacrifices had to be made to meet those standards. Google has already released a surprise software update that aims to improve the readings, so hopefully, this provides better results in the future.
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Which is best for you?
Moving past the specs and the hardware comparisons, Google has an "ace in the hole" with the Pixel 6 Pro, and that's pricing. The Pixel 6 Pro starts at just $899, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra comes in at $1,199. Of course, Samsung is known for some pretty great trade-in offers, but the fact remains that the device is still $300 more expensive. Perhaps this could force Samsung to make changes to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the rest of the best Android phones, but for the time being, Google's phone offers the best value on the market.
The Google Phone
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Premium everything
The Pixel 6 Pro (and Pixel 6) marks a completely new direction for Google as the company now has complete control over the hardware and software. This results in an incredible device with an even more incredible price.
Still amazing
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Expensive, but worth it
Until the Pixel 6 Pro was released, the Galaxy S21 Ultra remained arguably the best Android phone available. The landscape looks a little bit different now, but the Ultra is still an amazing device.
