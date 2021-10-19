What you need to know Google details the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The phones are powered by the custom-built Tensor chip, an all-day Adaptive Battery, and upgraded camera systems.

The Pixel 6 starts at $599, while the Pro variant starts at $899.

After months of teasing and promoting, Google has officially launched the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both devices mark a significant departure from previous generations of Pixel smartphones thanks to the new Google Tensor chip running the show. Thanks to the power of on-device AI processing, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will achieve faster speeds with an 80% improvement over the previous generation. This will be used to power speech recognition features, like Assistant Voice Typing in Gboard and Live Translate, to instantly translate captions from videos and text from messaging apps like Google Messages.

The improvements also extend to the cameras. As far as hardware goes, both phones feature similar camera systems with 50MP primary sensors and 12MP ultrawide angle cameras, although the Pixel 6 Pro carries the additional 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. However, these cameras are more than just hardware, according to Google. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Source: Google

The Tensor chip brings a host of new AI-powered features to enhance your images. Not only will the cameras pick up 150% more light, but they will capture skin tones more accurately. A new Face Unblur feature allows the Pixel 6 to make someone's face clearer, while the Magic Eraser finally makes it to Google Photos, which can get rid of unwanted "photobombers" with a click of a button. As we've learned prior, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro also pack some impressive hardware. While the standard model features a smaller 6.4-inch OLED with a 90Hz refresh rate, the larger 6.7-inch Pro gets an adaptive 120Hz display that can go as low as 10Hz depending on what's being displayed. This is thanks to the same LTPO technology found on some of the best Android phones to launch this year and will help conserve battery. Speaking of battery, Google claims both phones feature an "all-day" Adaptive Battery, which, thanks to the Tensor chip, can adapt to your usage, allowing you to hit more than 24 hours on a single charge. Google claims the phone can last up to 48 hours with Extreme Battery Saver by only keeping essential apps on. And if you need a top-up, the phones support 30W charging with a compatible USB-C adapter, which is sold separately to the dismay of some.

To protect the hardware, the Pixels feature Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68 ratings. Internally, the next-gen Titan M2 security chip joins the Tensor chip to keep the devices safe from attacks. Together, Google can provide the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with up to five years of security updates. Additionally, with Android 12 onboard, users will have access to toggles to disable the camera and mic and features like the Personal Safety app and new Security hub to keep track of all your security settings. And because it's a Pixel, you'll be sure to get quick updates to keep the phone secure and bring a host of new features every few months.

The new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro go on preorder today, starting at just $599 and $899, respectively. They will be available in three colors each; The Pixel 6 in Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, and Stormy Black, and the Pixel 6 Pro in Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, and Stormy Black.

The new standard Google Pixel 6 Powerfully affordable The Google Pixel 6 is the latest flagship from Google, featuring a brand new design and intelligent custom-built Tensor processor, enabling smart AI capabilities all throughout your phone. See at Google