Anyone interested in tuning in can save the launch details to their calendar straight from the site.

The event site features interactive elements to highlight dynamic theming with Material You. Holding the space bar will "change moods," and hovering your cursor over the Pixel 6 will make the widgets move and chime.

Powered by Tensor, Google's first custom mobile chip, they're fast, smart and secure. And they adapt to you.

That means the Pixel 6 is two weeks away from launch, and it likely won't reach consumers until later in the month.

Google has finally unveiled the launch date for the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, both of which are set to be fully revealed on October 19 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

Google has been hyping up the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro for some time, ever since it first teased the devices in August. The company revealed some details about the phones, from the design, camera setup, and the new Google Tensor chip that will tap into the power of AI to power the device.

While the company hadn't initially stated when exactly it would launch outside of "this fall," rumors pointed to an October 19 announcement with a release on October 28. So far, it seems like the rumors are holding up thus far.

At the launch event, we're expected to finally get the full details of the devices, including the price, specs, and features that will be powered by the new chip.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are expected to run Android 12 out of the box, which is officially out of beta but won't arrive on current Pixel phones for another few weeks, followed by some of the best Android phones later this year.

Google says it will talk more about Android 12 at its Android Dev event on October 27-28, which may be the day we see it rolling out on current devices.