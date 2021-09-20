For comparison, the Google Pixel 5a does not support either connectivity option, so it's fairly safe to assume that we're looking at the Pixel 6.

While the documents don't specifically name the Pixel 6, Android Police points out that devices are listed as "phone," suggesting that they're likely Google's upcoming flagships. Additionally, the documents show support for both the new Wi-Fi 6E standard with mmWave 5G support found on a few of the models.

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have likely been spotted passing through the FCC as the device nears its fall launch window.

In recent promotional material for the Pixel 6, Google has made sure to note that the device "has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission or other regulators." However, that is sure to change as this makes it the second time the device has been spotted in regulator filings.

Among the devices found in the FCC filings, only certain models (G8V0U/GF5KQ, and GLU0G) show support for Ultra-Wideband (UWB), suggesting these could be the Pixel 6 Pro. The filings also show wireless power transfer, aka reverse wireless charging found on some of the best Android phones.

The filings paint a somewhat confusing picture for the Pixel 6/6 Pro connectivity options. MmWave 5G appears to be present for both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, although only some models will support the higher frequency bands. For instance, GLU0G shows UWB support but doesn't list any higher frequency mmWave bands, while the opposite is true for G9S9B. GB7N6/GR1YH don't list support for either.

It's likely models with mmWave support will launch in certain regions where the standard is more widely used, such as the U.S. Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to get a better picture when the devices launch this fall.