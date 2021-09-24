9to5Google spotted the offer on the Google store in a few different Asia-Pacific countries where the Pixel 6 will be sold, offering what looks to be the U.S. equivalent of $50 off the price of the device.

There's no shortage of hype in the run-up to the Google Pixel 6 launch, especially around Google's birthday. And even though we're likely a month from the full reveal, some Google is already offering discounts on its upcoming flagship to celebrate turning 23.

In Australia, purchasing anything from the store will reward you with "$70 off the upcoming Pixel 6 phones," and the company even throws in a 15% discount code (BDAYSURPRISE) to sweeten the deal. The code can be used on nearly any item in the store, except for the new Nest Cam and battery-powered Nest Doorbell.

It appears to be roughly the same deal in Japan and Taiwan, and the code even works on the Pixel 5a, which is available only in the U.S. and Japan.

As per the Australian site, eligible purchases must be made from September 25 to September 27. Customers will receive an email with the promotional code by November 30 and must use the code by December 31 or else forfeit their nice discount.

Google has yet to provide a price for the Pixel 6, but given the $AU999 launch price of the Pixel 5, any bit counts, especially since the Pixel 6 will be competing with some of the best Android phones of 2021 and much of 2022 as well.

The offer hasn't appeared for other countries where the Pixel 6 will be sold, but Google is teasing "surprise offers" as part of a 24-hour sale scheduled for September 27 in other countries like the UK. The U.S. and Canada are notably left out of the fun.