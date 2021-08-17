What you need to know
- The Google Pixel 6 will reportedly not ship with a charging adapter.
- The recently launched Pixel 5a is said to be the last Pixel to chip with a charger.
- The move follows similar strategies from Apple and Google.
Pixel fans may be happy to know that the recently launched Google Pixel 5a ships with a charging adapter, but the same may not be said for the upcoming Google Pixel 6.
According to The Verge, the upcoming Pixel flagship won't ship with a charging adapter in the box, making the Pixel 5a the last of its kind for Google's smartphone lineup.
We've reached out to Google for details, but the company reportedly told The Verge that it will omit the adapter from future smartphones because most people already have a charging brick. And even for those that don't, many of the best USB-C chargers are quite affordable.
The move isn't exactly a surprise, as more smartphone OEMs have taken to omitting the charging adapter after Apple stopped shipping it with the iPhone 12 series. Both Apple and Samsung cite environmental reasons for the change, which could lead to a reduction of e-waste, although cost is likely a factor as well.
Meanwhile, we have no information on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro battery capacity outside rumors of 4614mAh and 5000mAh, respectively. There's also no indication of what we can expect from the charging speed, but given that Google is apparently expecting consumers to use adapters they already have, the phones may not get much of a speed bump.
Meanwhile, come companies like OnePlus have continued to include the adapter with newer smartphones like the OnePlus 9 Pro, which feature much faster charging speeds than Samsung or Google's current offerings. However, it's possible that this may change in the future, but OnePlus hasn't given any indication that it will stop shipping adapters with phones any time soon.
