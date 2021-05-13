Alleged first look at the Google Pixel 6 reveals a drastic design change

Leaker Jon Prosser has just unveiled images of what could be the upcoming Google Pixel 6. The images (below) show a very different Pixel than what we've seen from the last few models, thanks to a fairly drastic change in design.

On the display side, Google has moved the selfie camera to the middle of the display, which matches previous rumors of the device. The Pixel 6 is also allegedly going to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, moving away from the rear sensor.

The camera array has also been changed from the stove-like design found on its predecessors like the Google Pixel 5. It's now a protruding horizontal array with two or three camera sensors, depending on the model. The details of the cameras are unknown, but based on Google's track record, it can be expected that the sensors won't push the needle in terms of resolution.