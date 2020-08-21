Google's Pixel 4a has already won our hearts as one of the best Android values of 2020, but as Google hinted at when the 4a was announced, it's not the only Pixel coming this year. We know the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be released in the coming months, and today, we've obtained more info on the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G from people familiar with Google's upcoming phones.

Let's start with display sizes, which looks to be one of the more interesting aspects of this release. The Pixel 5 will ship with a 6-inch display and the Pixel 4a 5G gets a slightly larger 6.2-inch one, but neither phone is all that large by today's standards. They are both bigger than the 5.81-inch Pixel 4a that's currently available, but not by a considerable margin. In fact, the Pixel 5 is about the same exact footprint as the 4a — just with smaller bezels. That means we don't have a proper XL model, which could be offputting for some potential customers.

We can confirm that the Pixel 5 will have an OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, though it remains unclear what specs we're looking at for the 4a 5G's display.