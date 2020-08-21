What you need to know
- Following new renders of the Pixel 5, we can reveal more hardware details about Google's upcoming phones
- The Pixel 4a 5G will have a 6.2-inch display and the Pixel 5 measures in at 6-inches.
- Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor will power both phones.
Google's Pixel 4a has already won our hearts as one of the best Android values of 2020, but as Google hinted at when the 4a was announced, it's not the only Pixel coming this year. We know the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be released in the coming months, and today, we've obtained more info on the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G from people familiar with Google's upcoming phones.
Let's start with display sizes, which looks to be one of the more interesting aspects of this release. The Pixel 5 will ship with a 6-inch display and the Pixel 4a 5G gets a slightly larger 6.2-inch one, but neither phone is all that large by today's standards. They are both bigger than the 5.81-inch Pixel 4a that's currently available, but not by a considerable margin. In fact, the Pixel 5 is about the same exact footprint as the 4a — just with smaller bezels. That means we don't have a proper XL model, which could be offputting for some potential customers.
We can confirm that the Pixel 5 will have an OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, though it remains unclear what specs we're looking at for the 4a 5G's display.
The Pixel 5 will also come equipped with dual rear cameras, including standard and ultra-wide options (an interesting change from the telephoto camera found on the Pixel 4). We also know that the Pixel 5's battery capacity will be considerably larger than the Pixel 4 and that the rumor of it being 3,080 mAh is entirely false. On that note, the Pixel 5 will also support 15W Qi wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging, but again, we aren't sure if these things will be present on the Pixel 4a 5G or not.
What we can say for sure about both phones it that they'll be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the Pixel 5.
Combine all of these specs with the leaked renders we saw earlier today of the Pixel 5, and it's becoming a lot clearer what kind of phone Google is getting ready to launch as soon as September 30.
Google has confirmed that the Pixel 4a 5G will cost $499 in the U.S., but as of right now, the Pixel 5's price still remains a mystery. This is obviously not the most technically-impressive phone the company's ever created, but if Google can sell it for around $600 or so, we could be looking at one of the more interesting "flagships" of 2020.
Google Pixel 5: News, Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything we know (so far) about the Google Pixel 5
We're still months out from Google unveiling the Pixel 5, but that doesn't mean it's too early to speculate what it might offer. Here's everything we know so far!
Hey AC, what are your favorite earbuds & headphones?
We write dozens of articles covering the best headphones you can buy, but which ones do the Android Central staff members actually use? We rounded up each writer's top picks.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review: Too big to fail
Samsung's massive, beautiful and imposing Note 20 Ultra is one of the best phones ever made. But it's too damn pricey.
What color Samsung Galaxy Note 20 should you buy?
The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are powerful and capable phones, but do they look any good? Thanks to these striking colors, they sure do!