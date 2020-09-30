Best answer: Yes, Google Pixel 5 is water-resistant with its IP68 rating. This rating means the phone has protection against dust and a water submersion of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes.

Is the Google Pixel 5 water-resistant?

While some sort of protection from the elements should be a given on our expensive portable electronics, that isn't always the case, and you might wonder, is the Google Pixel 5 water resistant? Thankfully, Google sprung for the added parts and testing to get the device certified at IP68.

If you are unsure, IP68 indicates the level of water and dust protection for a device. The IP stands for ingress protection, and the 68 describes how protected the device is. The first number is for solid particle protection; in this case, the 6 means it's dust-tight. The second number, 8, tells us the level of protection from liquids. Eight means that the phone is rated to withstand water ingress pressure of 1 meter, generally tested for 30 minutes.