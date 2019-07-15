Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL

Google is notorious for holding onto high prices for its Pixels well past when they should've started to discount things, and that's generally been true for the past few months of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. Even though the Pixel 3a and 3a XL arrived mid-year to provide pricing relief for Pixel fans, they aren't perfect analogs for the real thing.

The Pixels should've seen these discounts months ago, but now's the time to grab one.

But now we have a double whammy for Pixel fans: the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are now available directly from Amazon, and for Prime Day they're on deep discount as well. You can get a Pixel 3 for just $540 or a Pixel 3 XL for just $640, both $250 off their retail prices.

You can quibble with the Pixel 3's battery life, the screen quality on both models, and some of the odd performance hiccups that people often find ... but for $250 off, these phones drop into a different class and are an incredible deal. Not only are you still getting the best camera quality of any phone available today, but you're also getting access to Android Q before anyone else. There's something about having a Pixel in your pocket, and you now's the time to pick one up.

The one you want

Google Pixel 3 XL

Still the standard for Google phones for the next few months.

If you're getting a Pixel, the 3 XL is the one to get if you can afford it. The larger battery and screen are worth the extra cash, and you won't mind that display notch.

Great at a discount

Google Pixel 3

This is a wonderful price on a great compact phone.

The Pixel 3 is one of the few compact high-end phones you can get today, and it also happens to have the best camera of any smartphone. And at this price, it's tough to turn down.

