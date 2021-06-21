Google is giving some Pixel Buds A-Series buyers a $10 Google store credit, as per a new report from 9to5Google. The company is reportedly sharing an email to select buyers of Google's newest pair of wireless earbuds, alerting them with the following text:

Just like your Pixel Buds A-Series, these devices take streaming to a whole new level. Save when you use the offer code below. [...] To redeem your promotional code, visit store.google.com, add the desired device to your cart, enter the promotional code during checkout to receive $10 discount for purchase of any device on the Google Store. $10 discount will be applied at checkout. Promotional code must be redeemed by March 16th, 2022 or it will expire.

While the Pixel Buds had an awful reputation for being unreliable products with connection issues, Android Central's Daniel Bader found that the Pixel Buds A-Series were a lot more reliable than the previous generation while keeping what worked.

In other words, they're still some of the best earbuds deals you can get, and the $10 just makes it a little sweeter.