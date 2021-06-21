What you need to know
- Some Pixel Buds A-Series buyers are getting a code for $10 off any Google Store purchase.
- The code is valid through March 16, 2022.
- Google's Pixel Buds A-Series made their debut earlier this month as a cheaper, more reliable alternative to the original Pixel Buds.
Google is giving some Pixel Buds A-Series buyers a $10 Google store credit, as per a new report from 9to5Google. The company is reportedly sharing an email to select buyers of Google's newest pair of wireless earbuds, alerting them with the following text:
Just like your Pixel Buds A-Series, these devices take streaming to a whole new level. Save when you use the offer code below. [...] To redeem your promotional code, visit store.google.com, add the desired device to your cart, enter the promotional code during checkout to receive $10 discount for purchase of any device on the Google Store.
$10 discount will be applied at checkout. Promotional code must be redeemed by March 16th, 2022 or it will expire.
While the Pixel Buds had an awful reputation for being unreliable products with connection issues, Android Central's Daniel Bader found that the Pixel Buds A-Series were a lot more reliable than the previous generation while keeping what worked.
In other words, they're still some of the best earbuds deals you can get, and the $10 just makes it a little sweeter.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
15 best Prime Day Chromebook deals: These discounts won't last long
This year Chromebook deals are going to look a little different than Prime Days past, but there's still deals to be had if you know where and how to look. Your next laptop is waiting for you in this roundup.
20 best Prime Day Android phone deals: Upgrade your phone for LESS
Prime Day and Android phones go hand-in-hand. Here are the best deals and discounts you need to know about if you're in the market for a new handset.
18 best Prime Day wireless earbud deals: These discounts sound GREAT
If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, there's never been a better time than Prime Day 2021 to get a good deal. Here are some of the best that we've managed to round up so far. Now go spend!
These are the best microSD cards to expand your Galaxy S9's storage
If you like to take your contacts from phone to phone or simply need more storage than the Galaxy S9's onboard 64GB, then check out these microSD options for both performance and value.