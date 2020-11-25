Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and if you're looking for a smart speaker, you are in luck. Google's Nest Mini is down to an all-time low price of $19 — a 61% discount from its usual price of $50 — making it one of the best early Black Friday deals yet.

This particular deal is valid on all four color variants: Sky, Charcoal, Coral, and Chalk. The Nest Mini is the ideal point of entry if you haven't made the switch to a smart speaker yet, and the insane discount makes it an easy recommendation this Black Friday.

The Nest Mini debuted last year and features a fabric design that makes it look elegant. The new design combined with the variety of color choices allows the Nest Mini to blend seamlessly with the rest of your home decor. Google made a lot of changes under the hood, including adding a larger driver that delivers much better sound quality over its predecessor, the Google Home Mini.

You also get controls at the top for adjusting the volume, and there are two far-field mics that ensure the Nest Mini picks up the "Hey Google" activation phrase from anywhere in the room.

The key selling point of the Nest Mini is the Google Assistant integration. You can ask queries, control smart home lights, set reminders, get weather alerts and sports scores, listen to your customized news briefing, and so much more with Assistant.

It is a genuinely useful product, and the 61% insane discount means the Nest Mini is now available for just $19, its lowest price yet. With the holiday season kicking off shortly, the Nest Mini also makes for a great gift, so if you're looking for a stocking stuffer for under $25, get your hands on the Nest Mini right now.