Chrome OS is Google's jack-of-all-trades desktop operating system, and the company continues to push developers to build discrete experiences for the platform. To that end, Google launched ChromeOS.dev, a new web portal that will provide resources for Chrome OS developers on their journey.

Explaining the motive behind the portal, Google's Iein Valdez, head of Chrome OS developer relations, said the portal was intended to equip developers "with the right tools, resources, and best practices."

Developers will find "the latest news, product announcements, technical documentation, and code samples from popular apps" on the portal. Google has also uploaded resources and UX guidelines for building a quality Chrome OS app using Android apps as a base.