Google is killing off the Keep Chrome app next month, the company shared on a support page this week (via 9to5Google). The app was one of the most useful apps built for the Chrome platform, and even offered some integration that other apps don't have such as a quick launch from the lock screen.

The support page notes:

Existing users who have Chrome version 86 or newer will be able to migrate to keep.google.com by following instructions in the Chrome App. The Keep Chrome app on your desktop will be replaced by a shortcut launcher, which will allow you to launch keep.google.com by simply clicking on the icon on your desktop.

Google has announced the end of Chrome apps for years now, so it really was just a matter of time. You still have access to it on the web, and naturally, the Android app does almost everything else (aside from the quick lock access), so it's a wash for most users.

Chrome apps were a path Google wanted to take on the Chrome platform at first, but developers didn't follow. Instead, the company has moved towards PWAs, Android apps, Linux apps, and even Windows apps. It's a slightly different version of the future Google was hoping for, but it makes for a more useful product in the present.