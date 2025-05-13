What you need to know

Google Keep's web client gains support for rich text formatting (bold, underline, italics, headings), aligning it with the Android app's capabilities.

The latest formatting options are accessible through an underlined "A" button and are available to all Google Workspace customers next to personal Google account users.

As the roll out of the feature has just begun all users should be able to see the feature in the coming days or weeks.

Google has announced a bunch of Workspace updates late last week that include Google Keep, and features to the Gemini app as well.

Google Keep has gained significant improvements for its web client, and they include features like rich text formatting. This feature has been available for Android devices for quite some time now — since 2023, to be precise — and it has finally arrived for the web version, the search giant has announced in a Workspace blog post.

The latest expansion here includes text customizations like the ability to add "text through bolding, underlining, italicizing, and heading styles on the web." While Google Keep for web has been around since its inception, these text customizations were long awaited, especially since they were available for the Android client.

(Image credit: Google)

Google further notes that the text formatting features are available for the Google Keep web client for users including Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains, all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and anyone who uses a Google account and the notes app. Since the rollout has just begun, all users are expected to see the feature in the coming days or weeks.

The aforementioned users can find the new underlined "A" button, which gives users formatting options. Users will be able to see the H1, H2, header options alongside options like Bold, Italic, Underline, and Clear formatting features, as mentioned above.

(Image credit: Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central)

As The Verge notes, it is still unclear whether the already structured notes from the Google Keep app client will sync with the web version automatically or is applicable only for the new notes created on the web client. It should be clearer once the wider rollout begins.

It is encouraging to see the search giant finally bringing these features to the web version of Google Keep. The new addition comes after Google Keep gained notable features last year. The note-taking app has gained support for handwritten notes for Android phones that feature a stylus like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and select phones from Motorola as well.