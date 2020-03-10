Samsung Galaxy M11Source: TechieJerry

What you need to know

  • A listing of the devices officially supported by Play Services has confirmed many of the details about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy M11.
  • The phone is expected to have an approximately 6-inch screen.
  • Under the hood, there's a Snapdragon 450 paired with 3GB of RAM and an Adreno 506.

Google's list of Play Store-supported devices prematurely revealed some of the specs and the design of Samsung's Galaxy M11 before the South Korean giant had the chance to announce the device to the world.

Spotted by TechieJerry, the Google Play Console listing includes a render of the phone (shown above), as well as the phone's specs. While the screen size is not explicitly stated, the 1,560 x 720 resolution combined with the stated pixel density of 280ppi indicates the phone's diagonal length will be about 6.1 inches.

Galaxy M11 SpecsSource: TechieJerry

In addition, the guts of the phone will comprise of a decidedly midrange Snapdragon 450 paired with an Adreno 506 GPU. RAM will be capped at 3GB, and the phone will be powered by Android 10, likely Samsung's One UI Core 2.0.

That's about all we know at the moment, but given that Google has certified the device for Play Store use, it's likely that we're nearing the phone's official release.

