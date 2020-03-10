Google's list of Play Store-supported devices prematurely revealed some of the specs and the design of Samsung's Galaxy M11 before the South Korean giant had the chance to announce the device to the world.

Spotted by TechieJerry, the Google Play Console listing includes a render of the phone (shown above), as well as the phone's specs. While the screen size is not explicitly stated, the 1,560 x 720 resolution combined with the stated pixel density of 280ppi indicates the phone's diagonal length will be about 6.1 inches.