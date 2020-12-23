What you need to know
- The Google Home Max is briefly back from the dead.
- After it had seemingly sold all its remaining stock, Google is once again selling the speaker on its store.
- It's currently available for just $179, a $120 saving from its normal price.
While it seemed like Google's Home Max had well and truly met its end early last week, it seems the gargantuan speaker has some life in it, after all. Though the company has stopped manufacturing the smart speaker and had seemingly run out of its last bits of stock earlier in the month, the Mountain View giant seems to have gotten its hands on a new supply of Home Max units, which are once again available for sale on its online store.
Both the Charcoal and Chalk variants were apparently available earlier in the day, but at the time of this writing, only the Chalk Home Max remains, with the Charcoal grey speaker having run out again. If you're looking to get your hands on one, you'd better hurry, because as the speed with which the Charcoal model ran out shows, they're likely not going to last very long.
Because Google wants to clear its stock as soon as possible, the company is also running a pretty sweet deal on the speaker, with $120 off its usual selling price of $299. That means you can grab a Home Max unit for just $179. The offer is apparently only valid till December 31, though we doubt stocks will last that long to begin with.
If you're looking for something a little more modern, though, the Nest Hub Max is another excellent choice. Or you can also check out our list of the best smart speakers here.
The last stand
Google Home Max
Get it while you can!
It's big, it's loud, and it's arguably Google's best speaker ever. While the company's Nest Audio speakers sport sleeker designs and faster processors, it'll still take a pair of them to match a single Home Max in sound. If you're looking for the most oomph for your buck, the four-year-old Google Home Max is still a great choice — and Google's already committed to continued support in the future.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Pixel 4a just got its best deal ever, and it's available today only
Google's Pixel 4a is one of our favorite phones of the entire year. For a limited time, B&H is offering the best deal we've ever seen for it.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Do you think the Pixel 5 is worth $350 more than the Pixel 4a?
The Pixel 5 is a stellar Android phone, but considering you can get the Pixel 4a for half the price, is it really worth the extra cash? Here's what our AC forum members think.
Make sure you get the right power supply for your Raspberry Pi
With the right power supply, your Pi will get the right amount of clean wholesome electrons so that you can do all the cool things. However, you'll need to make sure you get the right power supply based on the Raspberry Pi that you own.