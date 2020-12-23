While it seemed like Google's Home Max had well and truly met its end early last week, it seems the gargantuan speaker has some life in it, after all. Though the company has stopped manufacturing the smart speaker and had seemingly run out of its last bits of stock earlier in the month, the Mountain View giant seems to have gotten its hands on a new supply of Home Max units, which are once again available for sale on its online store.

Both the Charcoal and Chalk variants were apparently available earlier in the day, but at the time of this writing, only the Chalk Home Max remains, with the Charcoal grey speaker having run out again. If you're looking to get your hands on one, you'd better hurry, because as the speed with which the Charcoal model ran out shows, they're likely not going to last very long.

Because Google wants to clear its stock as soon as possible, the company is also running a pretty sweet deal on the speaker, with $120 off its usual selling price of $299. That means you can grab a Home Max unit for just $179. The offer is apparently only valid till December 31, though we doubt stocks will last that long to begin with.

If you're looking for something a little more modern, though, the Nest Hub Max is another excellent choice. Or you can also check out our list of the best smart speakers here.