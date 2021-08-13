Samsung finally took the wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on Wednesday with a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset and a lower price point, making it a worthy competitor to the best foldable phones. While there are many places where you can snag the phone for less, Google Fi is offering one of the best deals for the device.

If you've already subscribed to Google Fi or are planning to switch, you can get a $400 discount to your monthly bill if you preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (via 9to5Google). To snap up the deal, you need only to preorder the phone from the Fi store and activate it on your plan within 30 days of the shipment confirmation. The credit, however, won't apply to data-only lines and is nontransferable.

For new Fi customers, you'll need to port your number to a qualified Fi account from your current provider within 30 days. You must also have never subscribed to a Fi service within the last 180 days before applying for the promotion. Existing customers can also take part in the deal if they have active Fi service at least within the last 180 days.

The $400 credit is on top of the $150 credit you'll get from Samsung if you preorder or purchase a device before August 26 via its online marketplace or the Shop Samsung app. You must also register in the app between August 25 and September 26, with the credit valid only until November 9. The discount stacks up if you trade in an eligible phone, getting you up to $500 in savings.

It should be noted that the Fi credit applies only to your monthly bill, not to the cost of the phone purchase. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the first foldable phone to be available on Fi, and with its $1000 price tag, the device certainly stands a chance to go mainstream in line with Samsung's goal.