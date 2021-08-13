What you need to know
- Google Fi is giving a $400 bill credit to customers who preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
- The deal is available to both new and existing customers under certain conditions.
- The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the first foldable phone to be available on the Fi store.
Samsung finally took the wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on Wednesday with a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset and a lower price point, making it a worthy competitor to the best foldable phones. While there are many places where you can snag the phone for less, Google Fi is offering one of the best deals for the device.
If you've already subscribed to Google Fi or are planning to switch, you can get a $400 discount to your monthly bill if you preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (via 9to5Google). To snap up the deal, you need only to preorder the phone from the Fi store and activate it on your plan within 30 days of the shipment confirmation. The credit, however, won't apply to data-only lines and is nontransferable.
For new Fi customers, you'll need to port your number to a qualified Fi account from your current provider within 30 days. You must also have never subscribed to a Fi service within the last 180 days before applying for the promotion. Existing customers can also take part in the deal if they have active Fi service at least within the last 180 days.
The $400 credit is on top of the $150 credit you'll get from Samsung if you preorder or purchase a device before August 26 via its online marketplace or the Shop Samsung app. You must also register in the app between August 25 and September 26, with the credit valid only until November 9. The discount stacks up if you trade in an eligible phone, getting you up to $500 in savings.
It should be noted that the Fi credit applies only to your monthly bill, not to the cost of the phone purchase. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the first foldable phone to be available on Fi, and with its $1000 price tag, the device certainly stands a chance to go mainstream in line with Samsung's goal.
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G just got a step closer to launch
The Galaxy S21 FE has been certified by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, which suggests Samsung is nearly ready to unveil the value flagship.
Review: The Amazon Echo Auto has gotten better, but still has a ways to go
When we first reviewed the Amazon Echo Auto back in 2019, the results were extremely underwhelming, but everyone deserves a second chance, right? Let's see if the improvements that Amazon has made to the Alexa app and Echo Auto software over the years were enough to raise this two-star product's ratings this time around.
Motorola's latest Moto G phone arrives with a 120Hz display, 50W charging
The Moto G60S is the latest addition to Motorola's Moto G lineup. It comes with a 6.8-inch 120Hz display and 50W fast charging.
The Galaxy S20 FE is the best phone, so it deserves the best case
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE, and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete, and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.