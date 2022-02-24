Google rolled out a new software patch to its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro last week, and owners of fully-updated devices are reporting issues enrolling in the latest Android 12L beta. However, in March, Google plans to address the affected devices in another Android 12L update.

A small, unexpected software update landed last week for Pixel 6 devices gave few details aside from fixing critical bugs and improving the performance and stability of the device. It appears that part of the update disabled Pixel 6 devices from being enrolled into the Android 12L beta if they weren't already.

First seen on 9to5Google, full-updated Pixel 6 series owners are not receiving the OTA update for Android 12L after enrolling their device. Though the enrollment process does complete and the device is eligible to receive the update — the download isn't arriving. According to Google, this is intentional.

"If you're enrolling a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro that is on the latest February build SQ1D.220205.004, you will not receive an update to 12L Beta 3, but instead will receive the next upcoming beta build release in March as long as you keep your device enrolled."

With Android 12L picking up a fourth beta build next month, it will be bumping right up against Google's Android 13, which is already out in preview builds. We will have to wait and see how these two software versions progress in the future and how Google will work to reduce headaches like the ones current owners of one of Android's best smartphones in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are experiencing.