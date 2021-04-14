What you need to know
- Google is announcing several new features for Google Assistant.
- Google Duplex will automatically fill out your payment info when ordering online from select restaurants.
- Find My Phone comes to iPhone with Nest, updates to Routines, and soon Assistant can help you locate vaccination centers.
Google I/O 2021 is just around the corner, and updates to Google Assistant are among the things we can expect from the annual developer conference. Today, Google decided to take the wraps off several new features that it's bringing to Assistant and the best Android phones, including one powered by Google Duplex.
First, Google has announced that it's expanding its Find My Phone feature on Nest devices to now include iPhones. All it requires is for iPhone owners to opt-in to receive alerts from the Google Home app that will help locate their device by giving it a ring.
Google is also announcing the global launch of Sunrise and Sunset Routines. Based on your location, you can set a Routine to activate when the sun rises and sets. And to help you out, we have a handy guide to show you how to set up and manage Google Assistant Routines.
A "suggested actions" list has also been added to Routines, which should make it easier to figure out ways that Routines can help you in the morning or on your commute. And Google is highlighting how you can create home screen shortcuts to gain instant access to your Routines at the press of a button.
One of the more interesting features that Google is introducing is using Duplex to help complete your online food orders. If you don't remember, Duplex was announced back in 2018 as a way to let Google Assistant make calls on your behalf to schedule appointments or reservations.
Now, in the days of social distancing and working-from-home, Duplex is adapting. When you search for a restaurant on Google and place an order, Duplex will automatically fill out the payment and contact information, meaning less work for you. Duplex is available on just about any Android device, including the best cheap Android phones. Google has partnered with select restaurant chains to bring this feature and plans to expand later this year.
Lastly, Google will soon roll out the ability to ask the Assistant questions about COVID-19, including information about vaccines or locations of vaccination sites.
You can try out most of these features now on your Android device or any of the best Google Assistant speakers like the Nest Audio or Nest Hub Max.
