What you need to know Google is announcing several new features for Google Assistant.

Google Duplex will automatically fill out your payment info when ordering online from select restaurants.

Find My Phone comes to iPhone with Nest, updates to Routines, and soon Assistant can help you locate vaccination centers.

Google I/O 2021 is just around the corner, and updates to Google Assistant are among the things we can expect from the annual developer conference. Today, Google decided to take the wraps off several new features that it's bringing to Assistant and the best Android phones, including one powered by Google Duplex. First, Google has announced that it's expanding its Find My Phone feature on Nest devices to now include iPhones. All it requires is for iPhone owners to opt-in to receive alerts from the Google Home app that will help locate their device by giving it a ring.

Google is also announcing the global launch of Sunrise and Sunset Routines. Based on your location, you can set a Routine to activate when the sun rises and sets. And to help you out, we have a handy guide to show you how to set up and manage Google Assistant Routines.