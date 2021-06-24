Indian telecom giant Jio Platforms has announced an "ultra-affordable" new Android smartphone called JioPhone Next, developed in collaboration with Google.

The JioPhone Next has been developed for people looking to upgrade to a smartphone from 2G feature phones. Despite being the world's second-largest smartphone market, smartphone penetration in India still stands below 50%.

It comes with a built-in voice assistant, a "smart camera" with AR filters, language translation, and automatic read-aloud of screen text. Unfortunately, the company hasn't announced any details regarding phone's specs.

As you would expect from an entry-level device, the device doesn't look anywhere near as modern as the best cheap Android phones. It features a single camera on the back, and the bezels surrounding the display are extremely thick.