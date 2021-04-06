What you need to know
- An AI manager at Google has just resigned from the company.
- The resignation comes after the company restructured its AI teams under a new lead.
- Samy Bengio was a supporter of Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell who were both dismissed from Google.
Google's internal conflict with its AI team continues. The company has been under fire for how it handled the removal of two of its top AI researchers, Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell. After dismissing a paper Gebru co-wrote criticizing some of the AI that Google uses throughout its best Android phones, the company allegedly fired her and then months later fired Mitchell who was actively supporting Gebru. It seems Google is losing another of its AI researchers, and it may signal a mass exodus from the company.
According to Bloomberg, Samy Bengio, who has been with Google since 2007, has just submitted his resignation from the company. Bengio oversaw the AI Ethics team and hundreds of AI researchers under Google Brain, at least until recently. Following the controversy of Timni Gebru's firing and later Margaret Mitchell, Google restructured its AI team under the leadership of Marian Croak, which cut Bengio's responsibilities on the team.
Bengio wrote in an email that he is looking forward to his next opportunity:
While I am looking forward to my next challenge, there's no doubt that leaving this wonderful team is really difficult....I learned so much with all of you, in terms of machine learning research of course, but also on how difficult yet important it is to organize a large team of researchers so as to promote long term ambitious research, exploration, rigor, diversity and inclusion.
Bengio has supported both Gebru and Mitchell in their struggle against Google and has voiced his support following Gebru's dismissal. He is not the first to exit the company following the aftermath, and Mitchell noted on Twitter that his departure likely won't be the last, as Google's recent moves have led team members to seek employment elsewhere:
Google has previously stated that it plans to create a more inclusive work environment for its employees. Unfortunately, those changes are too little too late and came at the expense of two respected AI researchers. It highlights a big reason why the new Alphabet workers' union is so important, because obviously the company can't make meaningful changes on its own. Google may think it solved its problems following the controversy around Gebru's departure, but it seems like its problems are only beginning.
Bengio's last day will be April 28.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The now-canceled LG V70 and Rollable phone pop up in live images
LG's Rollable makes its first appearance in regulatory images, showing us what the company's most unique phone would have looked like.
Looking for the best games you can play on Android? Check these out.
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Your Pixel 5 just got a lot faster thanks to the April security update
In an unexpected move, Google's latest Android security update boosts the Pixel 5's performance by as much as 50 percent.
These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases you can buy
If you're lucky enough to secure a new Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone, then you probably want to make sure it's as protected as can be. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases that we've found — and most are super-affordable!