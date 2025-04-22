What you need to know

ChatGPT's chief said in open court that OpenAI would be interested in buying Google Chrome if the opportunity presents itself.

Nick Turley added that he is deeply worried that OpenAI is facing a lot of difficulties integrating itself into Android smartphones.

If OpenAI buys Chrome, it could “have the ability to introduce users to what an AI-first experience looks like.”

OpenAI would be willing to buy Google's Chrome browser if a court orders its buyout, said Nick Turley, OpenAI's ChatGPT chief, on Tuesday. Turley was asked to testify by the Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of Google's antitrust trial that is expected to go on for the next three weeks (as reported by Bloomberg).

“Yes, we would, as would many other parties,” Turley said when he was asked if the company would be interested in buying Chrome.

The judge presiding over this case, Amit Mehta, determined last year that Google is violating antitrust laws by monopolizing the search market.

As a part of the remedy to even out the playing field for other competitors in the market, the DOJ has proposed that Google sell off its web browser, and maybe even Android. The DOJ argues that splitting up these key assets is the only way to fix the problem of Google's monopoly.

Users should be able to choose, ChatGPT says

Bloomberg reports that Turley stated that having Chrome more integrated into OpenAI would enhance the product in many ways. “You could offer a really incredible experience," he said. OpenAI could “have the ability to introduce users into what an AI-first experience looks like.”

Turley even stated that despite being Apple's first choice of AI, OpenAI is facing a lot of difficulties when it comes to getting its foot in the door with Android smartphones, considering Google's Gemini resides in most of these phones.

Speaking of difficulty, ChatGPT's chief stated that they're worried OpenAI might be shut out by tech giants like Google, which rule the market. "We have powerful competitors who control the access points for how people discover products, including our product. People discover via a browser or an app store,” he said.

On the flip side, Google disagrees and argues that Google Search and its products have been the obvious first choice for many users, and forcing users to use alternative browsers or search engines could make it tough for them to reach Google's services.

Google's defence

Earlier today, Google's VP confirmed that the company has been paying Samsung to preinstall Gemini on its devices. This payment contract is set for two years and provides fixed monthly payments that began in January 2024. Defending itself, Google's VP said other companies like Microsoft, Meta, and OpenAI have all approached Samsung with "competitive offers" to make their AI a default on its devices.

Google said it has amended the above contract with Samsung to allow it to offer other AI apps within its devices if it chooses to do so.

That said, Google makes the most money YoY only from Search and other advertising (in Q3 2024, it reached $49.39 billion) and it would make things extremely challenging for potential buyers. That said, if Google is pushed by the judge to do so, then it would bring about a significant shift in the way we interact with Google and its products. It remains to be seen how things will play out in the next three weeks.