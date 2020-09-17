During the Sept. 2020 PS5 games showcase, a sequel to the 2018 God of War was announced through a quick teaser as the "here's one more thing" moment to close the show. I was so excited I could barely comprehend anything that happened afterward, as my coworkers can attest. In order to keep things simple we're referring to it as God of War 2 here, as Sony has not given an official title for the game yet. When the actual title is confirmed, we'll be sure to update this page. In the meantime, here's everything we know about the untitled God of War 2 so far.

What is God of War 2? God of War 2 is a sequel to the 2018 entry in the God of War franchise. That title served as a kind of spiritual reboot, with Kratos forced to suffer silently for the sins of his past while attempting to raise his son in the harsh north and seeking to scatter the ashes of his wife. It also swapped the gameplay from an isometric hack-and-slash viewpoint to a third-person camera, making it more of an action game with light RPG elements. The sequel will presumably follow suit, given God of War's incredible critical and commercial success. You can see the teaser in the tweet from Sony Santa Monica studio below, or at the end of the PS5 showcase. pic.twitter.com/VvHuaCKgGn — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) September 16, 2020 God of War 2 What's the story?

God of War ended with the death of Baldur and the beginning of Fimbulwinter, the harsh winter in Norse mythology that happens just before Ragnarok. A dream or vision that Kratos had upon returning home with his son Atreus (or Loki) indicates that Thor, the God of Thunder, is seeking vengeance for the death of his brother and sons. The teaser tells us that "Ragnarok is coming," indicating that this game will, at the very least, kickstart the Norse cycle of death and rebirth, as the gods and all things die while new life springs forth. The director of the 2018 game, Cory Barlog, first teased this in a clever Twitter thread (note how the first letter in each of the tweets spells out a message). God of War 2 Is it a PS5 exclusive? We don't know what platforms God of War 2 will release on beyond the PS5. After touting major games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West as PS5 exclusives, Sony revealed after the Sept. 2020 showcase that some of its upcoming games are releasing on PS4. We'll be sure to update this page if we find out God of War 2 is coming to PS4 as well as PS5. When is God of War 2's release date? God of War 2 does not have a release date at this time. The teaser ends with "2021," indicating the game is set to release at some point in 2021, barring any delays.