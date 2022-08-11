God of War Ragnarok character guide: Art, designs, story and more

God of War Ragnarok is on the way, promising to close out the story of Norse myth and continue the one with Kratos and his son Atreus. Because of its connections with the previous games and Norse mythology, you can imagine how many characters you have to keep track of.

That's why we've compiled this God of War Ragnarok character guide, listing everyone we know so far who is returning or debuting in this dark confrontation. Depending on how things play out, this could end up being one of the best PS5 games available.

God of War Ragnarok: Character designs and art

Raf Grassetti (opens in new tab), art director at Sony Santa Monica, released several official renders for God of War Ragnarok's main cast. You can see these renders throughout the article. There are some notable exemptions, though, since we still don't know what Odin looks like despite knowing that Richard Schiff is his performance actor.

God of War Ragnarok: List of characters

Kratos (Christopher Judge)

The Greek God of War. Untold hundreds of years after wiping out the Greek pantheon, Kratos arrived in Midgard, meeting and marrying the Giantess Faye and having a child, Atreus. Kratos often finds it difficult to relate to and connect with his son, though the two bond over their godly heritage and scattering Faye's ashes from the highest peak in Jotunheim. While old age and injuries are visibly catching up to him, Kratos is still a god with strength and power, wielding the frosty Leviathan ax and fiery Blades of Chaos.

Atreus (Sunny Seljic)

Son of Kratos and Faye, Atreus actually has two names. His father gave him a Greek name, Atreus, while his mother gave him the Norse name Loki. Atreus is struggling to understand his godly heritage, and while he loves his father, he's often frustrated with him. He wields a bow and arrow with skill, while he's also able to magically summon spirit versions of animals like wolves.

Angrboda (Laya De Leon Hayes)

A mysterious new character, who is a young Giantess.

Freya (Danielle Bisutti)

Freya is the Norse Goddess of Fertility, leader of the Valkyries, and the estranged wife of Odin. While she was once incredibly kind to Kratos and Atreus, she now swears vengeance due to the death of her son Baldur. She's a skilled warrior who can turn into a great eagle and also possesses Vanir magic known as Seidr, which is vastly powerful but often has strange rules and drawbacks. Odin once bound her with magic to be unable to harm another being, but that spell appears to have been removed.

Thor (Ryan Hurst)

You might know Thor as the Norse God of Thunder and a son of Odin. He's also the chief enforcer of Asgard and one of the most dangerous beings in existence. He's singlehandedly responsible for almost wiping out the giants in the Nine Realms. His hammer, Mjolnir, was crafted by the dwarves Sindri and Brok. It always hits his target and channels Thor's lightning. He seeks vengeance against Kratos and Atreus due to the death of his sons, Magni and Modi.

Tyr (Ben Prendergast)

The Norse God of War and another son of Odin, Tyr sought peace with the Giants and tried to help keep them safe against his family, especially his father. Tyr traveled all over the world collecting relics and treasures from different cultures and was widely beloved by anyone he met. At some point, Odin had Tyr imprisoned and allowed rumors that he was killed to spread. His martial skill is unknown, but he is the Norse God of War so we can make some assumptions.

Odin (Richard Schiff)

The Allfather, the Raven God, the ruler of the Aesir and Vanir. Odin almost has as many names and titles as he has plots. We don't know what he looks like yet, but we do know that Odin seeks to control everyone and everything in the Nine Realms. He appears to be a paranoid tyrant, but Kratos and Atreus are grimly warned by Mimir that Odin is almost as clever as he thinks he is.

Brok (Robert Craighead)

Brother of Sindri, Brok is one of the two dwarves responsible for crafting Mjolnir and the Leviathan ax. Like his brother, he's a master craftsman, though he can be extremely stubborn.

Sindri (Adam J. Harrington)

Brother of Brok, Sindri is the other dwarf responsible for bringing Mjolnir and the Leviathan ax into the world. He's also an extreme germaphobe, referring to them as "little beasties."

Durlin (Usman Ally)

Durlin is a new character who appears to be a dwarf merchant of some kind.

God of War Ragnarok: The story so far

While we have some God of War Ragnarok predictions based on where we think the story is going, there are some things that we know for sure. First and foremost, God of War Ragnarok is set to close off the Norse chapter of the God of War saga. We also know that Freya and Thor are at least initially the main antagonists of the game, seeking vengeance against Kratos and Atreus for the deaths of Baldur, Magni, and Modi. As always, Odin has tricks up his sleeve

Kratos and Atreus also seek out Tyr, the Norse God of War, who is revealed to be alive. Kratos wants to avoid war with Asgard, but Atreus is nowhere near as patient, believing that perhaps war is the only way while also grappling with his identity as Loki.

If you're not caught up with where the story is at so far, don't worry, we've compiled the complete God of War timeline and history, with the full story so far.

The time draws near

God of War Ragnarok is currently slated to launch on Nov. 9, 2022 on PS4 and PS5. If you want to upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 version, you'll be able to do so for $10.

Preorders for God of War Ragnarok are open now, and there are various options depending on your wants and budget.

God of War Ragnarok The end of all is drawing near, and Kratos and Atreus have a long journey ahead of them.