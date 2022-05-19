God of War Ragnarok builds on prior accessibility features in PlayStation games

What you need to know

Sony Santa Monica shared a new blog post, breaking down the accessibility options in God of War Ragnarok.

The game builds on advances in accessibility found in prior PlayStation titles such as The Last of Us Part 2.

God of War Ragnarok is currently slated to arrive at some point in 2022.

God of War Ragnarok is on the way, and while we still don't have an exact release date, developer Sony Santa Monica is providing some important updates.

The developer shared on Thursday (via PlayStation Blog) that God of War Ragnarok has a long list of accessibility features, including options found in the PC version of the game and entirely new features that are inspired by other PlayStation games.

There's over 60 different accessibility options, with a few directly inspired by past PlayStation Studios titles like The Last of Us Part 2 or Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Some of the highlights include a color contrast mode, allowing players to add a color layer to different characters, enemies, and items, improving readability to suit an individual's need. This can be toggled so it's always on, off, or only active during gameplay.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Players can of course adjust the UI in numerous ways, changing font size, providing different colors for speaker names, and more. There's also an expansive new audio cue system, which can alert players to a variety of things like objects to interact with or threats in the world. You can see a tiny glimpse of gameplay with this feature below:

Concluding the list of options that'll be available for players across PS5 and PS4 in God of War Ragnarok, PlayStation also shared a new audio description version of the trailer seen in the 2021 PlayStation Showcase.

God of War Ragnarok is currently slated to arrive at some point in 2022, even as numerous games have been delayed out of the year.