You no longer have to wait for days to get a tablet screen fixed, at least, if you're in the U.S. Tech care company Asurion now offers same-day screen replacement for "most" tablets if you're a member of its Asurion Home+ plan. Presumably, most tablets include mainstream tablets such as iPads and select Samsung Galaxy tablets.

The company announced the move this week, hailing itself as the first "tech protection product to commit to same-day cracked screen repairs nationwide."

Mike Dolezal, Asurion's Vice President of Home Technology Innovation said:

As home tech usage has increased, device damage has also risen. Our ability to provide same-day cracked screen tablet repairs is a huge step forward in our commitment to helping our customers get back up and running quickly with their tech. Gone are the days when protection plan customers have to wait multiple days or weeks to receive their repaired device. Now they can get their tablet screen repaired within twenty-four hours and have hundreds of uBreakiFix repair locations around the nation to choose from.

It's worth noting that uBreakiFix also now offers a same day repair service at your own home for select devices. Android phones may not have the Apple store to call back on, but tech protection companies are a close substitute.