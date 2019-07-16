The Monoprice Mini Pro is the perfect 3D printer for beginners and young families. I like it so much I already bought four for my local youth room so the kids could learn how to 3D print and design. This lighting deal is amazing and you should grab one as soon as you can!

Beginner goodness

Monoprice Maker Mini Pro

Perfect starter

$160 $200 $40 off

The Mini Pro is one of my favorite little printers, and $160 is chump change for something this good.

The Mini Pro has some excellent features that more expensive printers don't have, like auto bed leveling. Having a level build plate is one of the most important processes that'll give you the very best prints possible, but it can be tricky to do manually. The Mini Pro takes out all the guesswork and allows you to get perfectly level prints every time.

The Bowden setup works surprisingly well for a printer this cheap, and the lightweight, yet solid frame keeps your prints from getting any wobble in the layer lines. It even has a removable build plate that lets you safely remove your print instead of reaching under the hot print head. The build plate may be small, but it will sit comfortably on your desk and print great prints almost constantly.

I love the Mini Pro for what it can do, but also because it's perfect for young people to understand and operate. I love getting kids involved in 3D printing and this is an excellent entry-level machine for you, your kids, or any member of your family.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

It might be Prime Day, but this Instant Pot deal is available to everyone
Instant Pot 3-Quart Duo Mini Pressure Cooker
$39.95 $65.00 Save $25

This 3-quart multi-cooker is perfect for smaller households or serving sizes, and today's deal beats the others we've seen.

Unlock voice control with Echo device deals and $5 Amazon smart plugs
Amazon Echo devices bundled with $5 smart plugs

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you start voice controlling anything plugged into it by asking an Alexa-compatible device, and today's deal lets you snag one for only $5 with purchase of select Echo devices.

Be more productive with a year of Office 365 Home and a free $50 Amazon gift card
Office 365 Home 12-month subscription and $50 Amazon gift card
$99.99 $150.00 Save $50

The subscription works with up to six people, but that card can be all yours.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

More Prime Day Deals