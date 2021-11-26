When I reviewed the Garmin vivofit Jr 3 with my youngest son, he was so excited to see how his activity level stacked up against the rest of his family throughout the day. This little tracker keeps tabs on how many steps are taken, but it can also monitor sleep.

The holiday shopping season is the perfect time to pick up some of the best fitness trackers around that doesn't just mean for the grown-ups. While kids may naturally be more active than us adults, that isn't always the case. Plus, adding a bit of fun to kids' activities only enhances that time. So, if you want to help to encourage more activity from your child, be sure to take advantage of this deal on the Garmin vivofit Jr 3.

Make activities fun with the help of a Garmin vivofit Jr 3. From step goals to reward, your child is sure to stay busy with their own fitness tracker.

These Garmin vivofit Jr 3 come in various themes that are carried from the strap to the icons on the screen. There are also fun games in the parental companion app that your child can earn playtime with by reaching step and activity goals.

You can also set up tasks in the companion app for your child to complete. From feeding the pets to cleaning up their toys — any other number of tasks, you come up with. You can then tie those tasks to a digital coin value that your child can earn for rewards. My wife and I set up rewards like a piece of candy, screen time, choice of dinner, and more than my son can "buy" with the tokens he earns for the tasks he completes.

Garmin makes some of the best fitness trackers on the market today, and the vivofit Jr 3 can connect with the grown-ups for some friendly competition. This is one of those devices that help keep kids active while instilling a sense of responsibility — and what could be better?